Apple News+ servisinin duyurusu geçtiğimiz hafta düzenlenen Apple etkinliğinde gerçekleştirildi. İlk etapta ABD ve Kanada'da hayata geçirilen News+ ile firma aylık 9.99 USD karşılığında 300 adet dergi, gazete ve çevrimiçi yayının içeriğine erişim imkanı sağlıyor. Apple News+ basitçe 'Dergi için Netflix' niteliğinde değil. İçerikler dijital çağa ayak uyduran yeni grafikler, menü sistemi ve etkileşim olanaklarıyla sunuluyor.
Apple News+ servisinde sunulan dergi, gazete ve diğer yayınların tam listesi de belli olmuş vaziyette. Hizmetin ilk etapta yalnızca ABD ve Kanada'da kullanılabilir olacağını bir kez daha hatırlatalım.
Apple News+ Hangi Dergi ve Gazeteleri Sunuyor?
İş & Finans
- ADWEEK
Bloomberg Businessweek
Entrepreneur
Fast Company
Forbes
Fortune
Inc. Magazine
Money
Otomobil
- Automobile
Car and Driver
Cycle World
HOT ROD
Motorcyclist
MOTORTREND
Racer Magazine
Road & Track
TRUCKTREND
Yiyecek
- Allrecipes
Bon Appetit
Clean Eating
FOOD & WINE
Food Network Magazine
Gluten-Free Living
Saveur
Taste of Home
The Pioneer Woman
Wine Enthusiast
Sağlık
- Diabetic Living
Diabetic Self-Management
Health.com
Men's Health
Naturally Danny Seo
Oxygen
Prevention
Shape
Women's Health
Yoga Journal
Hobi
- 3D Artist
3D World
Computer Arts
Computer Music
Digital Camera World
Digital Photographer
Edge
Family Tree
Flying
Future Music
Guitar Player
Guitar World
Guitarist
ImagineFX
N-Photo
Net Magazine
Outdoor Photographer
PC Gamer
PhotoPlus
PlayStation Magazine
Popular Woodworking
Retro Gamer
Sky & Telescope
Sound & Vision
Stereophile
Total Guitar
Web Designer
Who Do You Think You Are?
Wood
XBox 360 Magazine
Ev & Bahçe
- Architectural Digest
BBC Countryfile Magazine
BBC Gardeners' World Magazine
Better Homes & Gardens
Birds and Blooms
Consumer Reports
Cottage Life
Do-It-Yourself Magazine
Domino
Dwell
Elle Decor
Garden & Gun
Gardens Illustrated
Good Housekeeping
HGTV Magazine
Home & Antiques
Home & Home
House Beautiful
Martha Steward Living
Period Living
Real Homes
Real Simple
Successful Farming
The Family Handyman
This Old House
Traditional Home
Veranda
Çocuklar ve Ebeveynler
- Animal Tales
Ask Magazine
Boy's Life
Cobblestone Magazine
Cricket Magazine
Faces Magazine
Family Circle
Girl's Life
Girl's World
J-14
Ladybug Magazine
Muse Magazine
National Geographic Kids
National Geographic Little Kids
Parents
Parents Latina
Spider Magazine
Sports Illustrated for Kids
Today's Parent
Working Mother
Erkeklere Özel
- Esquire
GQ
Heed Magazine
Maxim
Men's Health
Men's Journal
Out
Haber & Politik
- Bloomberg Businessweek
Maclean's
Mother Jones
National Review
New York Magazine
Newsweek
Reader's Digest
The Atlantic
The New Republic
The New Yorker
The Week
TIME
Vanity Fair
Outdoors
- Backpacker Magazine
BBC Wildlife Magazine
Boating
Cruising World
Deer & Deer Hunting
Field & Stream
Gripped
Marlin
Mountain Biking UK
Outdoor Life
Outdoor Photographer
Outside
Sailing World
Salt Water Sportsman
Sport Fishing
Surfer
Yachting
Stil ve Güzellik
- Vogue
InStyle
ELLE
Harper's Bazaar
ESSENCE
Marie Claire
Allure
The Cut
W Magazine
Ebony
BRIDES
Weddingbells
Spor
- Sports Illustrated
ESPN
Runner's World
Bicycling
Golf Digest
Golf
Bike Radar
Canadian Running
Triathlon
Canadian Cycling
Bike
Tennis
SKI
Surfer
Golf Tips
FourFourTwo
Sailing World
220 Triathlon
Gezi & Bölgesel
- Afar
airbnb magazine
All About History
Alta Magazine
American History
Condé Nast Traveler
Country Living
Cruising World
Living the Country Life
Midwest Living
National Geographic Traveler
Ottawa
Reminisce
Southern Living
Sunset
Texas Monthly
The Walrus
Toronto Life
Travel + Leisure
ZOOMER
Eğlence
- ABC Soaps In Depth
Billboard
CBS Soaps In Depth
Classic Rock
Closer Weekly
Entertainment Weekly
In Touch Weekly
Life & Style Weekly
Metal Hammer
New York Magazine
OK!
People
People en Espanol
Rolling Stone
SFX
STAR
The Hollywood Reporter
Total Film
Us Weekly
Vanity Fair
Variety
Bilim & Teknoloji
- All About Space
BBC Sky at Night
CNET
History
How it Works
ID Magazine
Linux Format
MacFormat
MacLife
Macworld
Make:
National Geographic
PCMag
PCWorld
Popular Mechanics
Popular Science
Scientific American
T3
WIRED
Kadınlara Özel
- Better Homes & Gardens
Cosmopolitan
Ebony
ESSENCE
Family Circle
First for Women
Good Housekeeping
Heed Magazine
In the Moment
Martha Stewart Living
O, The Oprah Magazine
Out
Real Simple
The Cut
Town & Country
Woman's Day
Woman's World
Kanada Dergileri (İngilizce ve Fransızca)
- Best Health
Canadian Cycling
Canadian Running
Cottage Life
Gabrielle
Gripped
HELLO! Canada
Homme
House & Home
Idées Déco
Je decore
L’actualité
Maclean’s
Magazine VÉRO
Maison & Demeure
Mariage
Moi Parent
Ottawa
Our Canada
Reader’s Digest Canada
Ricardo (français)
Sélection du Reader’s Digest
The Walrus
Today’s Parent
Toronto Life
Triathlon
Weddingbells
ZOOMER
‘5/15
Çevrimiçi Yayınlar
- The Cut
theSkimm
Vox
Vulture
Gazeteler
- LA Times
The Wall Street Journal
