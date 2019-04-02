Apple News+ Hangi Dergi ve Gazeteleri Sunuyor?

REKLAMLAR

Apple News+ servisinin duyurusu geçtiğimiz hafta düzenlenen Apple etkinliğinde gerçekleştirildi. İlk etapta ABD ve Kanada'da hayata geçirilen News+ ile firma aylık 9.99 USD karşılığında 300 adet dergi, gazete ve çevrimiçi yayının içeriğine erişim imkanı sağlıyor. Apple News+ basitçe 'Dergi için Netflix' niteliğinde değil. İçerikler dijital çağa ayak uyduran yeni grafikler, menü sistemi ve etkileşim olanaklarıyla sunuluyor.

REKLAMLAR

Apple News+ servisinde sunulan dergi, gazete ve diğer yayınların tam listesi de belli olmuş vaziyette. Hizmetin ilk etapta yalnızca ABD ve Kanada'da kullanılabilir olacağını bir kez daha hatırlatalım.

REKLAMLAR

Apple News+ Hangi Dergi ve Gazeteleri Sunuyor?

İş & Finans

  • ADWEEK
    Bloomberg Businessweek
    Entrepreneur
    Fast Company
    Forbes
    Fortune
    Inc. Magazine
    Money

Otomobil

  • Automobile
    Car and Driver
    Cycle World
    HOT ROD
    Motorcyclist
    MOTORTREND
    Racer Magazine
    Road & Track
    TRUCKTREND

Yiyecek

  • Allrecipes
    Bon Appetit
    Clean Eating
    FOOD & WINE
    Food Network Magazine
    Gluten-Free Living
    Saveur
    Taste of Home
    The Pioneer Woman
    Wine Enthusiast

Sağlık

  • Diabetic Living
    Diabetic Self-Management
    Health.com
    Men's Health
    Naturally Danny Seo
    Oxygen
    Prevention
    Shape
    Women's Health
    Yoga Journal

Hobi

  • 3D Artist
    3D World
    Computer Arts
    Computer Music
    Digital Camera World
    Digital Photographer
    Edge
    Family Tree
    Flying
    Future Music
    Guitar Player
    Guitar World
    Guitarist
    ImagineFX
    N-Photo
    Net Magazine
    Outdoor Photographer
    PC Gamer
    PhotoPlus
    PlayStation Magazine
    Popular Woodworking
    Retro Gamer
    Sky & Telescope
    Sound & Vision
    Stereophile
    Total Guitar
    Web Designer
    Who Do You Think You Are?
    Wood
    XBox 360 Magazine

Ev & Bahçe

  • Architectural Digest
    BBC Countryfile Magazine
    BBC Gardeners' World Magazine
    Better Homes & Gardens
    Birds and Blooms
    Consumer Reports
    Cottage Life
    Do-It-Yourself Magazine
    Domino
    Dwell
    Elle Decor
    Garden & Gun
    Gardens Illustrated
    Good Housekeeping
    HGTV Magazine
    Home & Antiques
    Home & Home
    House Beautiful
    Martha Steward Living
    Period Living
    Real Homes
    Real Simple
    Successful Farming
    The Family Handyman
    This Old House
    Traditional Home
    Veranda

Çocuklar ve Ebeveynler

  • Animal Tales
    Ask Magazine
    Boy's Life
    Cobblestone Magazine
    Cricket Magazine
    Faces Magazine
    Family Circle
    Girl's Life
    Girl's World
    J-14
    Ladybug Magazine
    Muse Magazine
    National Geographic Kids
    National Geographic Little Kids
    Parents
    Parents Latina
    Spider Magazine
    Sports Illustrated for Kids
    Today's Parent
    Working Mother

Erkeklere Özel

  • Esquire
    GQ
    Heed Magazine
    Maxim
    Men's Health
    Men's Journal
    Out

Haber & Politik

  • Bloomberg Businessweek
    Maclean's
    Mother Jones
    National Review
    New York Magazine
    Newsweek
    Reader's Digest
    The Atlantic
    The New Republic
    The New Yorker
    The Week
    TIME
    Vanity Fair

Outdoors

  • Backpacker Magazine
    BBC Wildlife Magazine
    Boating
    Cruising World
    Deer & Deer Hunting
    Field & Stream
    Gripped
    Marlin
    Mountain Biking UK
    Outdoor Life
    Outdoor Photographer
    Outside
    Sailing World
    Salt Water Sportsman
    Sport Fishing
    Surfer
    Yachting

Stil ve Güzellik

  • Vogue
    InStyle
    ELLE
    Harper's Bazaar
    ESSENCE
    Marie Claire
    Allure
    The Cut
    W Magazine
    Ebony
    BRIDES
    Weddingbells

Spor

  • Sports Illustrated
    ESPN
    Runner's World
    Bicycling
    Golf Digest
    Golf
    Bike Radar
    Canadian Running
    Triathlon
    Canadian Cycling
    Bike
    Tennis
    SKI
    Surfer
    Golf Tips
    FourFourTwo
    Sailing World
    220 Triathlon

Gezi & Bölgesel

  • Afar
    airbnb magazine
    All About History
    Alta Magazine
    American History
    Condé Nast Traveler
    Country Living
    Cruising World
    Living the Country Life
    Midwest Living
    National Geographic Traveler
    Ottawa
    Reminisce
    Southern Living
    Sunset
    Texas Monthly
    The Walrus
    Toronto Life
    Travel + Leisure
    ZOOMER

Eğlence

  • ABC Soaps In Depth
    Billboard
    CBS Soaps In Depth
    Classic Rock
    Closer Weekly
    Entertainment Weekly
    In Touch Weekly
    Life & Style Weekly
    Metal Hammer
    New York Magazine
    OK!
    People
    People en Espanol
    Rolling Stone
    SFX
    STAR
    The Hollywood Reporter
    Total Film
    Us Weekly
    Vanity Fair
    Variety

Bilim & Teknoloji

  • All About Space
    BBC Sky at Night
    CNET
    History
    How it Works
    ID Magazine
    Linux Format
    MacFormat
    MacLife
    Macworld
    Make:
    National Geographic
    PCMag
    PCWorld
    Popular Mechanics
    Popular Science
    Scientific American
    T3
    WIRED

Kadınlara Özel

  • Better Homes & Gardens
    Cosmopolitan
    Ebony
    ESSENCE
    Family Circle
    First for Women
    Good Housekeeping
    Heed Magazine
    In the Moment
    Martha Stewart Living
    O, The Oprah Magazine
    Out
    Real Simple
    The Cut
    Town & Country
    Woman's Day
    Woman's World

Kanada Dergileri (İngilizce ve Fransızca)

  • Best Health
    Canadian Cycling
    Canadian Running
    Cottage Life
    Gabrielle
    Gripped
    HELLO! Canada
    Homme
    House & Home
    Idées Déco
    Je decore
    L’actualité
    Maclean’s
    Magazine VÉRO
    Maison & Demeure
    Mariage
    Moi Parent
    Ottawa
    Our Canada
    Reader’s Digest Canada
    Ricardo (français)
    Sélection du Reader’s Digest
    The Walrus
    Today’s Parent
    Toronto Life
    Triathlon
    Weddingbells
    ZOOMER
    ‘5/15

Çevrimiçi Yayınlar

  • The Cut
    theSkimm
    Vox
    Vulture

Gazeteler

  • LA Times
    The Wall Street Journal

Soru, yorum ve görüşleriniz için forum sayfamızı ziyaret edebilirsiniz.

REKLAMLAR