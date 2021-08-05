Android 12 güncellemesi alacak OnePlus telefonlar konusunda bilgi sahibi olmak için bu yazımız tam sizlik. Cihazınızın Android 12 destekli OxygenOS 12 güncellemesini alıp almayacağını merak ediyorsanız sizin için hazırladığımız güncelleme listesini incelemenizde fayda var.
Android 12 Güncellemesi Alacak OnePlus Telefonlar
- OnePlus Nord
- OnePlus 6T
- OnePlus 6T McLaren
- OnePlus 9
- OnePlus 8 Pro
- OnePlus 8 5G
- OnePlus 8 5G UW
- OnePlus 8
- OnePlus 9 Pro
- OnePlus 9R
- OnePlus Nord 5G
- OnePlus 8T
- OnePlus 8T + 5G
- OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren
- OnePlus 7T Pro
- OnePlus 7T
- OnePlus 7 Pro 5G
- OnePlus 7 Pro
- OnePlus 7
Güncelleme listesine daha sonradan eklenmesi planlanan veya güncellemesi ertelendiği için listede olmayan cihazları öğrenmek için forum sayfamızdan bizlere ulaşabilirsiniz.